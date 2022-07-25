Moylan seeks to amend RISE Act, no income threshold

Due to what he calls a “lack of response” from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Sen. James Moylan introduced legislation to “amend the requirements” for the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act of 2020.

According to a release from Moylan’s office, the RISE Act was amended almost a year ago and vetoed by the governor, but was overridden and became Public Law 36-53 in 2021.

The original RISE Act contemplated funding from two sources - fiscal 2021 appropriations and available federal resources - but prioritized federal funds, according to Post files.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The governor has reminded senators repeatedly that they do not have the authority to appropriate federal funds.

However, Leon Guerrero did agree with the intent behind the RISE Act and let it lapse into law after it was passed last year.

The governor later established the All RISE program through executive order, separate from the law, but essentially mirroring the act, with the exception of expanding coverage to all who meet the income eligibility, rather than excluding government workers and certain retirees, as the law required.

Further, Moylan’s release stated Bill 326-36 removes the qualification requirements of the income threshold of the All RISE program.

“We have asked the governor to simply implement Public Law 36-53 and pay out the proceeds as approved by the Legislature. We have also asked her to amend the program, inclusive of the income threshold, and she has yet to respond,” Sen. Moylan stated.

While Moylan acknowledged that the administration has used some federal relief to create local programs, he also highlighted the struggles of the working class.

“The cries of the community are deafening, and with $300 million in federal funds sitting in the government's bank account, we need to help our island residents, and Public Law 36-53 does just that. Hoarding the funds defies humanity,” Moylan added.

The amended bill also does away with the application process. Tax filers for 2020 automatically qualify if the bill passes. Nonfiler forms would be required for those who did not file taxes in 2020. The release states further, “The program was amended in 2021, through legislation introduced by Sens. Moylan, Tony Ada, and Chris Duenas, to increase the RISE Act payout from $800 per qualified resident to $1,000.”

“While I recognize that Gov. Leon Guerrero created her ‘All RISE Act,' an $800 stimulus program in 2021, we want to remind her that 1) Public Law 36-53 is law, so please follow the law, and 2) Let’s simplify the requirements of the program, as we don’t want island residents to be standing in line for hours, or running around to secure documents, as they had to do so last year to obtain the governor’s program,” Moylan said in the release. “I recall that gloomy morning, which was met with heavy rainfall, as we saw children sitting in a vehicle for hours, so their parents could try and beat the deadline, as the administration deemed the program as a ‘first-come, first-served.' We cannot repeat that. I won’t allow it,” added Moylan.