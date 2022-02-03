Moylan seeks to challenge Camacho in attorney general election

Former Attorney General Douglas B. Moylan on Wednesday said he's considering running for attorney general in the upcoming elections.

"The voters deserve choice in this election," Moylan, who was Guam's attorney general from 2003 to 2007, told The Guam Daily Post.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho is seeking his first reelection this year, and is banking on what he said he and his office have successfully accomplished for Guam in his first term.

Camacho's team received an attorney general candidate packet last week, while Moylan's team got theirs on Wednesday, based on Guam Election Commission data.

Moylan, in responding to the question about his decision to reconsider running for attorney general this year, said Guam needs an attorney general who's going to:

Fight to lower gas prices, or at a minimum develop a strategy to keep them lower than what Guam is seeing

Give choice to parents on keeping children actually physically in school (in-person learning) for their welfare

Support private businesses allowing customers to purchase and dine in, in light of the emerging science that the world is finding with COVID-19

Eliminate mandatory mask mandates and leave it to people's choice, consistent with the emerging "science"

Willing to scrutinize and stand up to the governor's mandates which he said infringe upon personal liberties, such as "using the National Guard to illegally block roads

Willing to investigate and prosecute if appropriate the "possible emergency procurement irregularities we heard about in Tumon."

"The attorney general's role is to enforce the law, and if disputed, to bring matters for the courts to resolve. Bottom line, I continue my desire to serve our community once again," Moylan said.

Moylan and Camacho faced off for the first time in the 2018 elections.

This year, Guam's primary election is Aug. 27, and the general election is Nov. 8.

GEC has so far released 30 candidate packets to those who requested them. Among the latest to get a senatorial packet is Trevor Boykin, who's still undecided about his political party.

April 19 is the first day to file for candidacy for the primary election for governor, lieutenant governor, senator, delegate and attorney general.