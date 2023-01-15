Guam Del. James Moylan joined four other members of the U.S. House of Representatives in co-sponsoring legislation that would allow U.S. residents in Guam, Puerto Rico, American Samoa and the U.S. Virgin Islands to qualify for Supplemental Security Income.

The measure, H.R. 256, was introduced by Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzales-Colon.

The SSI program provides cash assistance to children and adults with disabilities and individuals 65 years old or older who are citizens or nationals of the United States.

However, federal lawmakers have excluded residents of Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from the benefit program.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that Congress is not required to extend federal disability benefits to residents of Puerto Rico and, by extension, other American territories, including Guam.

“While our office contemplated introducing a ‘Guam only’ measure for SSI, we felt that a united effort of including all territories in the process, would help in pursuing the greater objective, which is equity when it comes to federal programs that not all jurisdictions fairly receive. Plus, this team effort would allow Guam to join ranking members such as Congresswoman Gonzales-Colon and (American Samoa Del. Amata) Radewagen, who are trailblazers in the fight for their respective territories, hence providing more strength in our efforts,” Moylan stated in a release, adding that his team will continue to educate House members of the inequity in the SSI program with the intent of securing more sponsors.