Moylan: Stop using GPD budget for governor's security

Sen. James Moylan is reviving his proposal to end the use of the Guam Police Department's budget for the pay of police officers assigned to provide security to the governor and lieutenant governor. A release from the senator stated his move was prompted by concerns of depleted finances and resources at GPD.

"The issue boils down to two things: money, and assuring the community is safe. No one contends that protection should be provided to the governor and lieutenant governor, but when it comes to limited government resources, what we need is a plan and not an unlimited credit card," Moylan stated in his release.

"It is simple: Let us free GPD of this responsibility and allow them to keep the funds for new recruits, equipment, or whatever is needed to keep our neighborhoods safe. When I made an amendment last year to propose this measure, executive security expenses for (fiscal year) 2020, were tracking at over $750,000 a year. Imagine how much more in overtime, if travel was allowed for most of 2020," he added.

The bill would follow other legislation recently introduced by Moylan, in that they are a reintroduction of policies that failed to pass in the 35th Guam Legislature. Moylan stated that his executive security measure mirrored a prior bill and amendments to both the fiscal 2020 and 2021 budget bills. The prior bill never received a public hearing while the amendments failed, according to Moylan.

Adelup has not responded to Moylan's latest measure but responded to legislation Moylan recently introduced.

Last week, Moylan introduced Bill 17-36, 18-36 and 19-36, which propose a series of cost-cutting measures.

Bills 17 and 19 would prohibit funding deputy directors under the executive branch and eliminate Guam liaison offices, respectively.

Both proposals were also introduced in the 35th Guam Legislature in some form but, as Moylan acknowledged, failed to advance.

Bill 18 would stop payments to the Pacific Islands Development Bank for fiscal 2021 and prohibit appropriations for the next fiscal year as well. The PIDB payments were "resurrected in 2019, with an estimated cost of $1 million," Moylan stated in a release last week.

Adelup criticized the proposals, stating they were about "making headlines" rather than helping the island.

"Republicans understand the need for deputy directors at Public Health, (Department of Administration), (Department of Corrections) and others so long as it’s a Republican that appoints them," Adelup Communications Director Krystal Paco-San Agustin stated. "The math is clear. While some might talk about reducing the cost of government, we’ve actually done it. In just two years, We’ve cut our deficit in half and are working with the smallest Adelup budget in years."

Adelup also defended the use of liaison offices, with Paco-San Agustin stating that more than half of the states and territories have liaisons and lobbyists working on behalf of their people.

The PIDB funding started in the Legislature, Paco-San Agustin said.

"Along with the other legislative bodies in Micronesia, the PIDB was designed to accelerate economic development through capital investment and technical assistance and to promote economic cooperation in the region. In 2019, the Pacific Island Development Bank issued 63 loans to Guam, worth nearly $2 million, and our contribution ensures greater access to finances for local small businesses," she added.

Preventing more businesses from using these opportunities would hinder Guam's recovery, and the island is much better off with the growth of its outer island neighbors, Paco-San Agustin said.