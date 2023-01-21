Moylan to program settlement funds for drug-sniffing dogs

Attorney General Douglas Moylan has committed to programming settlement money from a large opioid lawsuit against McKinsey & Co. to get the Guam Police Department four drug-detection dogs.

GPD has no drug detection dogs at the moment, just two explosives detection canines, according to Moylan, who said he and chief prosecutor Heather Zona, along with their staff, met with the chief of police and his command staff last week.

"My (administrative) staff is in the process of working with the chief of police's certified canine training officer to get the procurement moving," Moylan said.

The Office of the Attorney General has been undergoing changes since Moylan took office this year, including the restructuring of divisions and reassignment of attorneys. Moylan was elected into office under a promise to focus on prosecution and enforcement.

He is working to bolster the general crimes division, formerly known as the prosecution division, which includes the reassignment of civil litigation attorneys.

A major initiative of the last administration, under former AG Leevin Camacho, was to pursue lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors. The OAG joined national cases that have so far netted Guam about $21 million in total settlement funds - money that will come to the island over several years.

The OAG continues to pursue settlement agreements. Moylan said his team is working hard to maintain the settlements and bring in new grant money. There are staff members administering settlement moneys as funds come in, including Assistant AG Joseph Perez and Assistant AG Fred Nishihira, who were part of the team handling the lawsuits and agreements under Camacho.

"Yes, I have been moving attorneys around, however, like private attorneys, our AG attorneys are being expected to handle both civil and criminal matters in certain assignments," Moylan said.

There are about nine settlements currently and possibly three more in the works, according to Moylan.

The AG also is continuing efforts to obtain or become involved in a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area designation.

"We met with GPD last month and my team informs me that Guam needs to provide a baseline amount of data for Guam's drug count. The new medical examiner is the official who normally provides this data and, since he is recently hired, we understand he is currently compiling that information to satisfy the grant requirement," Moylan told the Post.

Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands were denied a request to join Hawaii's HIDTA designation last year.

It was the second rejection for the island. The first attempt was made in September 2018 under the administration of former Gov. Eddie Calvo. That was denied by the Office of National Drug Control Policy in September 2019.

The designation could provide certain resources for the island, such as additional intelligence about incoming cargo to combat drug importation. The primary focus of the HIDTA designation is drug interdiction, along with the disruption of drug trafficking, intelligence sharing and training.