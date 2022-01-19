Sen. James Moylan, who has introduced Bill 218-36 to fund the satellite facility for the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, said he is not completely convinced with the assertion that enactment of the bill, along with other factors, would negatively affect the General Fund when there is still American Rescue Plan funding to consider.

"(The Bureau of Budget and Management Research) indicated in the fiscal note that while there was a surplus in fiscal year 2021 General Fund collections, there was also a deficit with special fund revenues, hence the passage of Bill 218-36 and other measures which are also considering the usage of surplus fund, would lead to a negative figure. I am not completely convinced with that response, as one of the fundamental objectives of the federal American Rescue Plan was to provide governments with the monies to assist with shortfalls," Moylan stated in a press release.

"If ARP funds can be used to cover the deficits of fiscal 2021, then use it. Let’s free up some of the local funds for much-needed investments such as what Bill 218 proposes to fund ... And if we can identify the funds to at least initiate the (architecture and engineering) process, then that would be a great start. This is estimated to range between $1.2 million to $1.5 million and would provide needed time for parties to seek alternative funding options," Moylan added.

Lawmakers held a public hearing on Bill 218 last week. The measure proposes to use up to $15 million from the General Fund to construct a satellite inspection, holding and secure sterile facility for Guam Customs and Quarantine, which Moylan said provides the governor's administration flexibility to seek federal moneys to fund part or all of the project.

The agency was provided 4 acres in Piti to construct the satellite facility. The land parcel would revert to the Port Authority of Guam if no facility was built within three years of enactment. An extension was granted through Public Law 36-12, but that's ineffective without funding to proceed with construction, according to Bill 218.

The September General Fund financial report indicated that the fund collected $62 million above projections for the fiscal year. Bill 218 makes note of that excess and states that, once other obligations are taken into account, there would still be $17 million from the fiscal 2021 surplus available to address other community needs.

Guam Customs and Quarantine Director Ignacio Peredo supported the intent of Bill 218 but asked lawmakers to include its provisions in the fiscal 2023 budget bill after considering its fiscal note. He added that the agency is also looking at grant funding opportunities.