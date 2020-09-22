Moylan: Use Section 30 funds to pay tax refunds

Sen. James Moylan, who is seeking reelection, on Monday urged Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio to use some of the $70 million that the federal government remitted on Sept. 5 toward expediting the release of more tax refunds.

The Section 30 funds are partly tax payments from military service members and federal employees who work on Guam which are remitted to GovGuam every September.

"I would like to request if your administration can immediately start paying out a large volume of tax refunds with the Section 30 funds," stated Moylan in a press release.

"I also recognize that your administration is slowly paying out tax refunds, such as the $4.2 million released according to a Sept. 12, 2020 announcement. Thus, we need to expedite the process to get more money out within the community," Moylan stated.

"The island is struggling, hence getting a large volume of refunds out now will allow families to make vital purchases, pay bills and help stimulate our economy," he added.