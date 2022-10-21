Moylan, Won Pat debate

Editor's note: This is the first of The Guam Daily Post's two-part coverage of a debate between candidates seeking to be elected Guam's next delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.

With early voting well underway for this year's general election, the two remaining candidates for Guam's lone nonvoting seat in the U.S. House of Representatives continue to lay out contrasting views about the island's quest for self-determination.

Democrat Judi Won Pat and Republican James Moylan provided the differing points of view during a debate Thursday hosted by the Rotary Club of Guam.

Moylan, currently serving his second term in the Guam Legislature, began the debate by saying how his experience in the military, in the insurance industry and as a local lawmaker would benefit the island on several federal issues and relations if he is elected delegate.

Judi Won Pat, who served nine terms in Guam's lawmaking body, including as its speaker, touted her diverse experience filling various roles in education, as a small business owner and as a senator.

A room full of Rotarians listened intently as the candidates explained their stances on the military buildup, self-determination and foreign threats to the island.

Although they both have experience as senators, their work experience in different industries beyond the legislative hall helped set the foundations of their individual platforms on the trail to Congress, and their differences when its comes to pushing self-determination forward as Guam's congressional delegate.

The questions asked by Rotarians were provided to the candidates ahead of the debate, and the candidates were given an equal amount of time to respond.

One topic the congressional hopefuls differ on is how Guam progresses its efforts to decolonize. Although it has been asked and answered before — Thursday's question came in two parts, and the candidates contrasted their views on both fronts.

First, Rotarians asked, who should be able to vote? Second, what political status would you support: statehood, independence or free association?

Moylan advocated allowing every resident a vote in a plebiscite, and tying his stance to his service in the military.

“If a plebiscite was held today, in my experience as a veteran and through my experience as a senator, I would not deter anybody, ... but say every registered voter has the right to vote on this plebiscite. If we are determining the status of our island in relation to the United States, everyone should have that right to vote. That’s what the military represents,” Moylan said. “Our Constitution, our freedoms - that’s what our soldiers protect. Our right to vote, that’s what senators do; we do not discriminate when we pass laws.”

If Moylan had to choose between the three status options, he acknowledged that he favors Guam being fully a part of America.

“I do have my preference. If we want to build a strong relationship with the United States - between statehood and independence, statehood it would seem to be right, but as your delegate, with the finances that is provided to our island to provide the education process that’s needed for all of us to make the right decision, that will be my responsibility,” he said.

Moylan wants to ensure resources are made available to educate registered voters on the status options and what they mean, he said, and “not just taking a guess."

He noted remaining in the status quo of an unincorporated territory would not be the best option, and further stressed a number of island residents have made Guam their home and have lived on island for decades.

Won Pat did not share the same views, and said the question was an opportunity to evaluate the elected seat they are seeking to hold.

“First it’s important to recognize the … master’s security strategy is based on principles of sovereignty and self-determination. Even closer to home, the U.S Indo-Pacific Strategy released in February of this year is based on a geopolitical environment where a government can make their sovereign choices consistent with international law,” she said.

Won Pat said Guam is an exception and different in that the island neither is sovereign nor has exercised its self-determination. With this political backdrop, she said, Guam's political status is relevant on a high level.

“My job is not to pick a political status for Guam, the delegate’s job is to make sure that the federal policy made for Guam is consistent with overall federal policy on self-determination and sovereignty. On the question of who should be allowed to vote, the historical record of colonized people in Guam is very clear, (with) native inhabitants identified under the Treaty of Paris,” she said.

Won Pat further pointed out an apparent change of mind from Moylan.

“I know my opponent signed the "Fanhoge Declaration" in 2019, supporting CHamoru self-determination, but has now changed his position. My opponent may be wiling to back down from his pledge, however, nothing in (federal case law) precludes a legislative fix at the congressional level authorizing a political status plebiscite for those who were colonized,” she said.