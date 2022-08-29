While results of Saturday’s primary election still must be certified, the presumptive victor in the contested Democratic ballot and the Republican candidate who ran unopposed are both looking ahead toward their next hurdle: November’s general election.

Judi Won Pat, the former speaker of the Guam Legislature and daughter of Guam’s first elected congressional delegate, Antonio B. Won Pat, is poised to advance to the Nov. 8 vote, having earned 55.3% of ballots cast in her race, against the 44.2% received by Sen. Telena Nelson.

The pair had not spoken since the final unofficial results were released, when Won Pat was interviewed by The Guam Daily Post early Sunday afternoon, where she thanked Nelson for her work on the campaign trail and her spirit of collegiality.

“When we first made our announcement and we spoke to each other, we actually made a commitment to each other to run a clean campaign. We both agreed to see to that and to really stick to the issues,” she said.

Won Pat noted that given her Sunday was hampered by the long night waiting for results on Saturday, including an afternoon nap following a packed morning schedule, the standard post-election conversation between competing candidates would be forthcoming.

“I wanted to commend her and her team for honoring that commitment, which is exactly what happened and why I am appreciative of that. I just hope that we will be able to speak soon,” Judi Won Pat said.

Sen. Jim Moylan may have an uphill battle to climb when his campaign begins in earnest this month. Similar to the gubernatorial campaign of former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada, Moylan was not actively participating in invited forums or debates during the primary season.

As is typical, the turnout for the Republican candidates was far below the interest shown in the contested Democratic races.

Moylan garnered 2,591 votes - fewer than the 9,678 votes for Won Pat, and even further behind if her campaign secures the majority of Nelson’s 7,741 votes from the primary.

When reached for comment, Moylan struck an upbeat tone about the road ahead.

“The work continues and we look forward to working hard each and every day to earn those votes in November to represent our island as Guam’s next delegate to Congress,” he said, thanking residents for showing “their trust, their support and their vote in confidence,” with Moylan noting he has secured the minimum threshold of votes to advance to the general election.

“It was a great honor and I am extremely humbled,” he said.

Judi Won Pat previewed her approach to the upcoming head-to-head race, saying she’s eager to demonstrate “the depth of her knowledge” when it comes to how the federal government and Congress operate.

“This now is at the federal level, and I think that’s where really he and I (differ). People will be able to see the difference between us and what I bring to this campaign,” she said.

The Post reached out to Nelson for comment on the primary election results, but did not receive a response as of press time.