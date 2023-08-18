Attorney General Douglas Moylan has proposed a bill that would give his office's attorneys the ability to practice law outside the Office of the Attorney General.

On Thursday morning, Moylan sent a letter to Speaker Therese Terlaje regarding a request to "restore" Guam law and allow attorneys at the AG's office to practice outside the office.

Moylan said the law existed when he was attorney general from 2003 to 2007. He said he wants it back for several reasons.

In the letter, Moylan attached a federal statute that allows government attorneys to participate in outside employment and also referred to the fact that attorneys with the Public Defender Service Corp. and Alternate Public Defender are allowed to have outside employment.

Moylan attached documents that show Assistant Alternate Public Defender Peter Santos entered an appearance to represent Hågat Mayor Kevin Susuico, who was indicted on corruption charges, along with several other public officials on the board of the Guam Regional Transit Authority.

Moylan stated Susuico was ineligible for representation by the Public Defender Service Corp. and Alternate Public Defender, which give free legal services to clients who can't afford private attorneys.

In Santos' entry of appearance, it states he is appearing for Susuico pro bono, or free of charge.

Earlier this month, Santos announced he will be running for attorney general in 2026.

AG: Public defenders have 'advantage'

Moylan said the "most troubling" issue was how inequity between the AG's office and public defenders makes it more difficult to recruit prosecutors from an already small pool of attorneys on island.

"In the past eight months, we have had several possible attorney recruits, especially experienced attorney applicants from on island and off island, decide against employment since they had lingering cases that they need to complete. The (Public Defender Service Corp. and Alternate Public Defender) have yet another advantage over the people's law firm in that regard, as well," wrote Moylan, who added the lack of attorneys has meant higher costs to retain private attorneys.

Additionally, Moylan seeks with the proposed bill to allow some of the older attorneys on island to assist elderly relatives with legal issues.

"Most manåmko' family members neither have the money, nor especially the selection now in the Guam Bar (Association), to handle all their legal needs because their attorney son or daughter is helping our community as a public servant," Moylan stated.

According to Post files, Moylan stated in the budget hearing for the AG's office that he expressed concern over not being able to assist his own family members with legal issues.

"I will tell you, I will fight anyone in this government and in the public and in the media to stand up for my family that they need an attorney and I'm the only attorney they have. I will try to defend them," Moylan said at the hearing.