Sen. James Moylan's team requested and was granted a delegate candidate packet on Monday, months after the senator said he's "seriously considering" running for Guam's nonvoting seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"Nothing is confirmed at this point, but I have certainly decided to expand my options for public service and will be making an official decision shortly," Moylan, a Republican, told The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday.

Besides Moylan, the other Republican eyeing a delegate run is attorney Peter J. Santos, currently with the Alternate Public Defender.

Del. Michael San Nicolas, a Democrat, earlier said he's seriously considering a gubernatorial run, but has not made a final decision. Fellow Democrat Sen. Telena Nelson also received a delegate candidate packet.

April 19 is the first day to file for candidacy for the primary election for governor, lieutenant governor, senator, delegate and attorney general, according to the Guam Election Commission.

Moylan said his team picked up the packet so he and his team can get to know the requirements to run for the delegate seat.

"Our priority at this time is the work associated with our senatorial office," he said. "From addressing economic recovery, job creation and addressing public safety woes, this is where our team is focusing our resources on."

GEC has released 36 candidate packets so far for governor, senator, delegate, attorney general, the education board and the utilities commission.

Among the most recent individuals to pick up senatorial candidate packets were Sarah Thomas-Nededog, Trevor Boykin and David Lubofsky.

Guam's primary election is Aug. 27, and the general election is Nov. 8.