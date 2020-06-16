Most Popular
- 428 relief checks mailed for low-income families
- Senators move health insurance bill for vote
- Resumption of PAL flights delayed by a few days
- Man found dead on road was a robbery suspect
- $2M more in relief checks processed
- Epidemiologist: Philippines not the only 'hot spot'
- 38 Port employees exposed to COVID-19
- Pride times four for Guam mom
- 4 Guam beaches not safe
- 'I don't want to be homeless': 16,396 unemployment claims await payments
We think the government of Guam made the right decision to reopen child care centers beginning this week – even with a limited number of child… Read more
- By Jerry Roberts
“In the Land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.” — Anonymous, believed to be of Latin origin, 5th century or earlier Read more
- By Sen. Kelly Marsh
Many might question why hundreds of us gathered at Chief Kepuha park and elsewhere on the island to show our solidarity with the Black Lives M… Read more