On Sept. 9, the Marianas Tourism Education Council (MTEC) met with the school MYWAVE (Marianas Youth Welcome All Visitors Enthusiastically) club advisers to focus on collaborating and introducing the students to the tourism industry.

The meeting was held at Hyatt Regency Saipan and included MTEC's overall programs and goals that support MYWAVE clubs, according to a recent news release.

The MTEC programs featured the annual MTEC MYWAVE Tourism Summit set for January 2023, details of upcoming club activities, educational presentations by MTEC Marianas Visitors Authority (MVA), adviser opportunities to earn stipends for out-of-pocket costs in initiating club activities, and MTEC scholarship program detail for the graduating seniors.

Coordinated by the MVA, the Beautify My Marianas program was also introduced which offers cash incentives for cleanup projects, as stated in a news release from Sept 9. And in support of the Indigenous CHamoru and Carolinian culture, the MYWAVE clubs were encouraged to take the Hafa Adai Tirow Pledge.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

MVA Managing Director Priscilla M. Iakopo explained how students are a valuable part of the island's future in terms of the tourism industry.

“As one of the founders of MTEC in 2002, the MVA is very pleased to, again, partner with MTEC this year on spreading information and enthusiasm for the tourism industry with our students,” said Iakopo.

“Our students are an essential part of our island hospitality, stewards of our beautiful natural resources, and part of our future workforce. Their participation in tourism at a young age is valuable,” she said.