A man was placed under arrest on drug charges following a disturbance in Mongmong-Toto-Maite on Saturday night.

According to court documents, officers spoke with Craig Dasenuf at the scene, and during a search found a clear bag containing methamphetamine and a glass pipe with meth residue.

Dasenuf, 25, allegedly denied that he owned the items.

He was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, along with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release. He was on pretrial release for two separate criminal cases in local court, documents state.