MTM shooter guilty of manslaughter

By Nick Delgado | The Guam Daily Post

Juan Faisao Mendiola, 57, was found guilty of manslaughter for shooting and killing 45-year-old Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr. at an apartment building in Mongmong-Toto-Maite in May 2020.

It took a Superior Court of Guam jury less than two days to return with a verdict that included guilty of manslaughter and aggravated assault, along with special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Mendiola was acquitted of the murder charge.

Sentencing will be on Nov. 5.

The jury had to determine whether Mendiola acted in self-defense or if he intentionally killed Rios.

Rios was found shot dead on May 4, 2020, inside a unit at the Taitano Apartments along J.A. Camacho Street in Mongmong. Mendiola and Rios had been arguing inside the apartment when the shooting occurred, court documents state.

Mendiola claimed that he shot Rios out of self-defense after Rios lunged at him with a knife.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown argued, during his closing arguments, that the shooting was an execution rather than self-defense.