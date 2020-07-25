Sen. Louise Muña has joined two other members of the 35th Guam Legislature who are not seeking reelection.

Muña announced on Friday that she's canceling her bid for a third term.

Last month, she issued a statement indicating she made a "genuine mistake" when she filed an unemployment benefits claim which she later withdrew. She said she found out her annual $55,000-plus income as a senator makes her ineligible to get financial unemployment aid, even after losing all her income as a musician and gym instructor during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Looking ahead, she said Friday, "I hope to create my own nonprofit organization in the next year." She said she doesn't have plans to take another GovGuam job.

Even before she was elected a senator, she was active in community organizations such as Make-A-Wish Guam and the Northern Marianas, Guam Cancer Coalition, Guam Harmony Lions Club and Soroptimist International of the Marianas.

"I know that there will be much speculation as to why the sudden change of heart. To put it simply, I have other opportunities that I would like to explore and I feel now is the time," she said in a statement.

Muña's name on 58K ballots

Muña is No. 15 on the Republican senatorial ballot that the Guam Election Commission ordered for printing. The ballots are on their way to Guam.

Maria Pangelinan, GEC executive director, said she does not anticipate GEC manually crossing out Muña's name on the 58,000 ballots for the partisan legislative race because that could affect the reading of the votes by the new tabulators.

But the final decision on what to do, she said, rests with the GEC commissioners, who will meet again next week. Another 58,000 ballots were printed for the nonpartisan and uncontested public auditor race.

'A surprise'

Muña is one of five Republicans in the current 15-member Guam Legislature.

Regine Biscoe Lee and William Castro are the other senators who decided not to seek reelection.

Lee, a Democrat, announced in June she's not seeking reelection, while Castro, a Republican, is running for congressional delegate.

The Republican senatorial slate for the primaries is down to 14. Before the ballots were printed, another Republican senatorial candidate, Ryan Calvo, pulled out of the race.

Tony Ada, chairman of the Republican Party of Guam, said the party respects Muña's decision to discontinue her campaign, but he said the announcement "came as a surprise and was certainly unfortunate from a party perspective."

"Sen. Muña has been a champion for the health of women and children, and would have been a great addition for the next legislative body as we seek a GOP majority. We certainly wish her well with her endeavors, including if she decided to seek public office in the future," Ada said.

Home cultivation

Muña introduced numerous bills related to health care, "most focused on the affordability and accessibility of cancer treatment and screening."

The most notable legislation she introduced, which became law, was the act permitting home cultivation of marijuana for pain management, since medicinal marijuana was not implemented.

She said while she will be leaving her position as senator, her public service continues.

Muña, a singer, said she will continue to be a performing artist. But serving as a senator, she said, has been an honor.

"I will miss the people I work with to include the employees at the Legislature," she said. "My service to the people beyond this term will not end as I have and will remain to be a public servant in many capacities."