John Mike Muliaga denied his involvement in the beating that led to the death of 23-year-old Jaron "JC" Weilbacher.

Muliaga, 22, pleaded not guilty to murder, aggravated assault and assault before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

He waived his right to a speedy trial.

His co-defendant, Fiatuagaluia Ahkee, 31, an Army soldier assigned to Guam since 2019, is scheduled to answer the manslaughter charges in court on Nov. 3.

The cousins are accused of participating in an Oct. 9 fight in Tamuning that resulted in the death of Weilbacher.

Weilbacher graduated from John F. Kennedy High School and served in the Marine Corps for four years.