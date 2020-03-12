Multiple people were recently charged in the Superior Court of Guam in separate cases including drug offenses.

Ken Roland Manubusan Jr., 25, and Joseph Roke Duenas Santos, 57, are each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. Court documents state Port Authority police spotted the suspects sitting on the guard rail along Route 11 when officers found a glass pipe and multiple baggies and straws with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Blane Ongiil, 43, is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. Court documents state a police officer patrolling the Nimitz Hill area spotted the suspect sitting inside a pickup truck with the lights off. During a search, the officer found a glass pipe with meth residue. The suspect allegedly told police he used it to smoke the drug.

Lawrence Alforque II, 31, is charged with fraudulent use of a credit card as a misdemeanor and theft of property as a misdemeanor. Court documents state the suspect was caught on a store's video surveillance attempting to use a stolen credit card. The suspect told police his acquaintance, identified as "Guzman," used the card to buy a $50 phone card and other items. He said he was given the card to buy drinks at the store and claimed he didn't know Guzman wasn't the card owner.

Kurt Tetsuo Kaneshiro, 35, is charged with family violence as a third-degree felony and violation of a court order as a misdemeanor. Court documents state on Jan. 27 the suspect assaulted a woman known to him by pushing her to the ground causing her to fall on a rock. The suspect fled into a jungle area and officers were unable to locate him. Police picked up the suspect on Monday after the victim requested that he be removed from the premises. The suspect told police that during the January incident, the victim hit him on the head with a pot cover, forcing him to push her away to prevent the attack. Kaneshiro has multiple family violence convictions from cases in 2003, 2012 and 2017, documents state.

Ainy Antonio, 31, is charged with family violence as a third-degree felony, family violence as a misdemeanor, assault as a misdemeanor and violation of a court order as a misdemeanor. Court documents state the suspect allegedly punched a woman known to him in the face before turning toward a man and punching him as well. Antonio was on pretrial release in a separate 2019 case in which he was ordered by the court to refrain from harassing, assaulting or threatening the woman.

Mick-J Miken, 20, is charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony and public drunkenness as a violation. Court documents state an off-duty police officer saw a man with a knife yelling at another man inside a car with three children in Mangilao. The officer intervened. The suspect told police he was upset over family issues.

Brian William Elm, 44, is charged with family violence as a misdemeanor. Court documents state witnesses told officers the suspect was knocking a woman to the ground and hitting her several times with his fist in the parking lot of a Mangilao shopping center. The victim allegedly told police the suspect was "going to kill me."

Tarrel Smith, 25, is charged with resisting arrest as a misdemeanor, disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor and public drunkenness as a violation. Court documents state the suspect and others were told by police that they were not allowed to drink alcohol at the Ypao Beach area in Tumon. The suspect then headed toward the road and allegedly yelled at joggers and other pedestrians that he had the right to drink alcohol. Smith has a 2017 DUI conviction, documents state.