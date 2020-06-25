The Guam Police Department and Guam Fire Department responded to two crashes on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., a Toyota SUV drove off the road and into the Tiyan fence at the tri-intersection of Routes 8, 10 and 16 in Barrigada. GFD personnel were at the scene.

The first was a multiple car crash on Route 1 Marine Corps Drive by East Agana Mobil around 4 p.m.

Police said there were three vehicles involved in the crash. For about an hour northbound traffic was diverted to the outermost lane, according to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Guam Fire Department said there were five vehicles involved in the crash. They reported that no one was injured.

"Please exercise caution in the area as emergency crews work to clear the vehicles and debris to reopen the roadway," said GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.