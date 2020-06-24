The Guam Police Department is investigating a multiple car crash on Route 1 Marine Corps Drive by East Agana Mobil.

Police said there were three vehicles involved in the crash. They are diverting northbound traffic to the outermost lane. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution and expect delays, said GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Guam Fire Department said there were five vehicles involved in the crash. They reported that no one was injured.

"Please exercise caution in the area as emergency crews work to clear the vehicles and debris to reopen the roadway," said GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.