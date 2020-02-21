Multiple failed drug tests send woman to prison

Naomi Michelle Sanchez Parr was emotional as she was sentenced in the District Court of Guam on Thursday to three months in prison with credit for time served.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood also gave Parr 33 months of supervised release.

Parr, who had been on supervised release for a 2015 drug conviction, failed five drug tests and failed to report to 23 other drug tests.

She admitted in January to the violations.

The violations led to the revocation of her release.

In 2015, Parr admitted to authorities that she had arranged for drugs to be sent to her using someone else's mailing address, Post files state.

On Sept. 27, 2015, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service identified a suspicious mail package that contained one heat-sealed clear plastic bag containing several smaller plastic bags concealed within a "Need for Speed: Shift" XBOX 360 video game case, court documents state.

Inside the smaller bags were 17 grams of marijuana and 5 grams of methamphetamine.