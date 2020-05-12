Superior Court of Guam records show that three people were placed under arrest on drug charges in separate cases over the weekend.

Jason Leon Guerrero, 35, and Jessie Villacorta Borja, 31, were each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance in car parked in Ordot on Saturday. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a small baggie containing suspected methamphetamine, as well as two syringes with meth located inside a backpack, document state.

Andrew James Bundy Rios, 25, is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Court documents state the suspect was pulled over in Dededo for not having a license plate mounted on the front of the vehicle. During a search, officers allegedly found a small bag containing meth. Rios denied owning the drugs, documents state.

Men accused of attacking officers

Two others were also charged in local court separately for allegedly attacking law enforcement.

Jeremy Ramon Arbes, 29, is charged with assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony and criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor.

Court documents state police responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress in Dededo on Saturday. Officers tracked down the suspect, later identified as Arbes, who was not allowed on the property. As he was being processed at the Central Precinct Command, Arbes allegedly punched a detention facility guard in the face twice and kicked him four times.

Said Rashid Sara, 42, is charged with assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony.

Police responded to a call of a dispute in Hagåtña between a tow truck driver and Sara, court documents state. Sara allegedly attempted to steal a tow truck, but fled the scene before officers showed up. Authorities tracked him down, but he allegedly resisted officers while being placed in handcuffs. Sara also allegedly kicked the arresting officer in the shoulder as the officer attempted to secure his seat belt in the back of the patrol car.