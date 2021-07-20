Honoring a promise made to their matriarch and patriarch, the Muna family presented a donation of medical supplies to the Health Services of the Pacific on Monday.

“It’s a way to carry on their memory.” Moanike’ala Muna said, “We all really wanted to have a way and some time to thank the HSP staff for what they’ve done for us.”

Moanike’ala Muna and her husband Mike, have crocheted beanies for cancer patients in honor of Yoshiko and Francisco Muna, Mike’s parents.

“Bachan is the Japanese word for grandma. My mother-in-law was known as Bachan, so in honor of her, we started making beanies for other cancer patients as a way of giving back to the community that was caring for her and other people suffering from cancer,” Moanike’ala Muna said.

Yoshiko Muna, fondly known as Bachan, died in 2019, after battling colon cancer. Her husband died a year later in November, after his health took a sudden turn for the worst.

Prior to their deaths, HSP provided hospice services to the family.

“HSP, their organization helped my mother-in-law and my father-in-law, transition from this world, through hospice care. They were both able to go peacefully at home and we are so grateful for that. It meant a lot to us,” Moanike’ala Muna said.

Without hospice care, she said, the only alternative is hospitalization and during the pandemic that would have meant being without family.

Hospitals on the island limited visitors and at one point didn’t allow visitors to hospitals at all, because of safety precautions taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The level of care received by the Muna family did not go unnoticed. She said, “Bachan really felt like she needed to give back to the people that cared for her and she didn’t have money, she didn’t have a way to give back and so I promised her I would make beanies.”

Bachan Beanies was born from that promise. The family has been making and donating beanies for two years.

“This is just something our family has really wanted to do. I taught all my kids how to crochet, my sister-in-law now knows how to crochet, and it’s a way for us to bond,” Moanike’ala Muna said.

Monday’s donation marked the third and possibly last donation from the family for a while. The family is relocating to San Francisco on Sunday.

The family donated roughly $5,000 worth of medical supplies to HSP.

Four wheelchairs, three walkers, a Hoyer lift, suction machine, grab bars, shower chairs, aluminum ramps, tons of diapers, pull-ups and urinary care supplies were among the items donated by the family.

“Just a lot of really necessary equipment that a lot of people when they need it, they need it,” Moanike’ala Muna said.

The donation will also include about 40 handmade beanies for those battling cancer.

“We tried to challenge ourselves to make funny ones, things that will bring joy to the person that wears it. So we have an octopus, one that looks like a wig and one that looks like it has a beard on it,” she said.

A family affair, the beanies were crocheted by members of the Muna family, even the kids.

“For the kids, they have this wild imagination some of them crocheting purses and water bottle holders – things far beyond what I would ever dream of doing. Their grandmother crocheted and so it was also something to connect them to her,” Moanike’ala Muna said.

She looks at crocheting as a form of art and life skill to help cope when times are hard emotionally.

“You can do something physical or artistic to help get that out of you and you end up with this beautiful product when you're done,” she said.

Having gone through the experiences of caring for an elderly loved one, Moanike’ala Muna shared that at times it was difficult trying to get all the needed medical supplies. The family hopes their donation will make it easier for others who are now similarly situated.