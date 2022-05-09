Two potential development projects in the Tamuning real estate market are up for a municipal public hearing this week.

One deals with turning an eyesore into a multi-family dwelling, while the other turns an old inn into housing for temporary workers.

Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera, and the tri-village’s municipal planning council are hosting two public hearings this week, to address an application to change the commercial/residential zoning for the former Pagoda Inn, located on Lot 5096-1-3-8, to an M1, Light Industrial zone, for workforce housing for temporary workers.

Because the change has potential impact to the surrounding community, residents and businesses who could be affected by the proposed change are provided notice of these hearings, and are afforded the opportunity to be heard and provide comments on the project.

“Even with this, where it’s located at in Upper Tumon, it used to be a guest house also known as Pagoda Inn and JK Guest House. There was of course concerns of all the different cars in and out. I get worried about our residents who live next door, we don’t want them to be bombarded with people that are temporarily there or those that go in and out. I am reaching out to them to see how they feel about it,” Rivera said.

Zoning can be highly controversial as these ordinances regulate and control the use of land and structures within designated districts or zones, in part by keeping conflicting land uses seperated.

According to Chapter 61 of the Guam Code Annotated, zoning affects permitted uses of each parcel of land, lot sizes, types of structures, building height, setbacks, style and appearance of structures, density and protection of natural resources.

The workforce housing facility proposed would have the capacity to accommodate 82 workers within the existing 40 studio apartments.

“But, then also on the other side of this, it being a controlled workforce village, like the others these are conditions that we are going to impose on them, because they are going to make sure their temporary workers are not causing any nuisance and things like that, they are supposed to make sure that the living arrangements are good and don’t bother the surrounding neighbors,” Rivera said.

The second application for review during the public hearing is for a conditional-use permit and height variance on a property that sits on the entrance of the Tamuning village in a commercial zone.

“You know where Smart Furniture building was in East Agana, just along Route 1, past Mobil, the orange and white building it used to be Smart Furniture. If you’re coming from Hagåtña is on your right side right before Alupang Beach Towers and the Thai restaurant,” Rivera said.

“Right now the building is empty and an eyesore and we are getting people squatting in there. So I have been in communication with the property manager who's in charge to help cleaning it up because we have been maintaining the side where the wall is,” Rivera said. “Now they're a new property owner there but with this project a six-story building we asked them to keep their place, the vegetation maintained, see it neat and boarded up to prevent people from going in there.”

The application for conditional-use and height variance on lots 2029 new-1 and 2029 new-2, has been in the works since 2018. It already had one public hearing which drew several testimonies in opposition to the application.

“We received many letters that were opposed to it because of the height, we also received testimony in favor. So this is again going to be heard and after the two public hearings it will go to the Municipal Planning Council and then the Guam Land Use Commission, the hybrid commission,” she said.

While the proposed design of the development according to Rivera is beautiful, the opposition came from residents of Mongmong-Toto-Maite, that sit on top of the cliff above the proposed six-story, 20-unit, multi-family, high-end development called Tasi View Residences.

“Because they are above I believe they were saying with the construction or development there the pressure from the cliff side, that there might be environmental effect,” Rivera said.

‘Playing catch-up’

According to Rivera, the hybrid commission makes the final vote on approval or denial.

“Now we are playing catch-up with all these other applications that have been on hold and people are now following up on it because these all need to go before the Land Use Commission and the commission comes to the mayors and asks for the resolution,” Rivera said.

A conditional-use permit allows a nonconforming, but related land use to be conducted. It may be granted to a property owner to allow a special use of a property that is defined as an allowable conditional use within that zone. For a conditional-use permit to be appropriate, the intended use must meet certain standards set by the municipality.

A variance will provide relief if a zoning regulation deprives an owner of the reasonable use of property. To qualify, the owner must demonstrate the unique circumstances that make the variance necessary as well as prove that the regulation has caused harm or created a burden.

The public hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, and Thursday, May 12, beginning at 4 p.m., at the Tamuning community center. It will also be streamed live on the Tamuning Mayor’s Office Facebook page.