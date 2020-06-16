Murder case defendant calls for acquittal

The defendant in the alleged rape and murder of 15-year-old Timicca Nauta has called for a Superior Court of Guam judge to acquit him of the criminal charges following several months of delays in his trial.

Defendant Brandon Acosta, through his attorney William Pole, filed a motion for acquittal in court on Monday.

“So we can move on with the case,” said Pole, during Monday’s status hearing held via teleconference before Judge Vernon Perez. “He is interested in trying to resolve this quickly.”

The prosecution, who rested its case prior to the pandemic, was asked by the court to respond to the motion this week.

The trial has been put on pause since the start of the public emergency in March.

In April, Perez issued a decision denying Acosta's request for the dismissal of the aggravated murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

Back to trial

It remains unclear if Acosta will take the witness stand should the case go back before a jury.

“I don’t think we are likely to call witnesses. That was one of the things that, of course, I discussed with my client and he will have to make a decision, sort of, at the end,” Pole said.

Judge Perez said the trial would be held in his courtroom on the second floor of the Guam Judicial Center.

He said it would be limited to himself, his staff, the court marshals, jurors, attorneys for both the prosecution and defense, and the defendant. The court is still reviewing options to allow witnesses to enter the courtroom.

A separate space may be set up outside of the courtroom for family members and the public, to include the media.

“There would be streaming made available for this courtroom right outside,” Perez said. “If you can imagine using social distancing in my courtroom using the gallery, we are talking about using one to two people per bench, and maybe about five jurors only in the jury box. ... I don’t know if any were affected tremendously by COVID-19 and have great preoccupations about coming forward, despite our efforts to social distance. We still have not yet made assessment.”

Attorneys will meet with the judge on Wednesday for another status hearing to determine if the courtroom could be used for trial.

Perez also addressed concern about jurors needing to hear the testimony given during the trial earlier this year.

“It has been a long time and I’m inclined if we are going to do any playback prior to assessing whether or not the jury wants to hear any playback, it is all or it’s nothing,” he said. “If we play nothing, we would wait for the jury to ask us and that’s what’s traditional.”

He estimates it would take about three days for the jury to listen to all of the recordings.

In June 2018, Nauta was found dead inside her Dededo home along Chalan Koda. Acosta was charged with her death four months later, after he allegedly confided in an inmate at the Department of Corrections and shared details about the teen's death, court documents state.

At the time of the alleged confession, Acosta was in jail for a separate burglary case.