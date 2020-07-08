Attorney General Leevin Camacho's office is dropping the murder charge against Anthony Gregory Mendiola, the man who claimed he shot another man in self-defense at the defendant's rented house in Agana Heights recently.

The June 23 shooting claimed the life of 37-year-old Joseph Michael Zamora who, according to an autopsy, was shot as he was facing the shooter.

An earlier court document filed by the prosecution stated Zamora was found dead with a gunshot wound to his back and a separate wound on his inner arm.

Based on the Guam Police Department's investigation, the AG's office stated, "Mendiola was defending himself in his home and that the Castle Doctrine grants him immunity from criminal prosecution for homicide."

The AG's office, however, will pursue the remaining charges against Mendiola for possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a firearm without valid identification, both third-degree felonies.

Police found a 9 mm Feather AT-9 rifle along with used shell casings, court documents state. Mendiola did not have a valid firearms ID card and the weapon was not registered under his name, according to a police check of firearms records.

Right to defend one's home

Under the Castle Doctrine, a person is presumed to have held a reasonable fear of death if someone unlawfully and forcefully enters their home, according to the AG's office.

"A person against whom force was used is presumed to be violent if they forcefully and unlawfully enter a home. Finally, if a person defends themself based on the Castle Doctrine and the above two presumptions apply, they are immune from criminal prosecution," the AG's office added.

The additional GPD investigation showed on the day of the shooting, Mendiola was inside his home when Zamora entered the house.

Witnesses overheard Zamora yelling profanities outside of Mendiola’s residence as Zamora made attempts to enter the residence.

Zamora was shot from the front after he forcefully entered Mendiola’s residence, the AG's office added.

Initial findings from the autopsy performed over the weekend corroborated that Zamora was shot from the front.

"The OAG stresses that each case is unique and that the set of facts and evidence surrounding each case are conducted on a case-by-case basis. While the public and the media may connect parallels between cases based on information found with a magistrate’s report and other documents made available to the public, cases are more often than not exclusive in its set of fact patterns, evidence and analysis," the AG's office stated.

‘I shot him’

Shortly after the shooting, Mendiola was charged with murder as a first-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony; possession of a firearm without a valid firearms identification card as a third-degree felony; and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

“He’s inside, I shot him,” Mendiola allegedly told responding police officers, according to the complaint against him.