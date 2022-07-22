The man accused in the disappearance and suspected murder of Michael Castro admitted that he used illegal drugs while waiting to have his day in court.

Nicholas Wayne Moore, 23, remains in the Department of Corrections prison after being picked up on a warrant July 13.

He is hoping to be released to a third-party custodian.

Moore appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino on Wednesday.

Defense attorney William Gavras told the court that Moore failed to comply with electronic monitoring conditions and failed his drug test.

“We admit he diverted off of the approve travels,” Gavras said. “Regarding the testing positive, we withdraw our contest to that test result.”

Adult Probation Services is assessing if the proposed third-party custodian is eligible to watch Moore if he is released from custody.

Prosecuting attorney Sean Brown opposed his release.

“Mr. Moore should remain in custody until we begin trial for this matter,” said Brown. “If he is released, the people do plan on asking for the forfeiture of the $2 million at some point if he continues to not comply with the orders. … If he is going to misuse the bail system, then we will ask the court to consider that as well in the future.”

Brown contends the proposed third-party custodian could also be a potential witness in the case.

The murder case is one of three cases against Moore in local court.

He is currently awaiting trial in connection with a drive-by shooting that sent another man to the hospital in 2020.

In the third case, prosecutors alleged that Moore had sexual relations with a minor who was under 16 around December 2016 and January 2017.