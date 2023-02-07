Murder defendant asserts right to speedy trial despite judge’s warning to take time

A man suspected of shooting Edward Bamba in November 2022 is expected to go forward with trial this month, despite words of caution from a local court judge.

On Monday morning in the Superior Court of Guam, Janus Galanote Tabbada made no indication of wanting to waive his right to speedy trial.

The decision to continue to move forward comes after Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III told Tabbada on Jan. 27 to think about taking more time to prepare for trial.

“If you're found guilty, you will stay in prison for the rest of your life. That's the drawback. But if you still wish to assert, we will still go on,” Lamorena said at Tabbada's last hearing.

The judge began working on the trial schedule for Tabbada, who will not only go to trial for the murder charges on Feb. 20, but also for a drug charge.

Lamorena stated to the parties present that he intends to have the trials run simultaneously, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, and instruct jurors not to read any stories in the media for either case.

He also inquired whether Tabbada's attorney, Terrence Timblin, would be having an expert witness for the trial. When Timblin responded saying he wouldn't, Lamorena said, “I guess you're not requesting for any expert witness (because) you don't have time.”

Before the hearing concluded, Timblin notified Lamorena, after reviewing discovery, that a witness in Tabbada's murder case might be a client of his, but he wasn't completely sure.

In response, Lamorena set another hearing for Thursday to give Timblin time to find out.

If there is a conflict of interest, Timblin would have to withdraw and Tabbada would need to be appointed another attorney, Lamorena said.

Lifeless body found

Officers with the Guam Police Department discovered a man's body lifeless and with a single puncture wound on his chest at a Dededo residence in the Chalan Eskuela area on Nov. 12, 2022, court documents state.

GPD launched a death investigation and interviewed witnesses who reported Tabbada had shot the man, identified as Edward Bamba, then fled the area in a vehicle. Tabbada allegedly told one of the witnesses that Bamba had threatened his life.

A 10-day search followed and resulted in police finding Tabbada in a vehicle in a parking lot of the Micronesia Mall, allegedly while in possession of methamphetamine.