The man accused in the disappearance and alleged murder of Michael Castro is back in a Department of Corrections facility for violating his release conditions.

Nicholas Wayne Moore, 23, was picked up by marshals of the Judiciary of Guam and taken to the prison around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino issued the warrant for Moore's arrest after Adult Probation Services reported that he failed to obey pretrial release conditions and the orders given to him by the court.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Details of the violation were not mentioned in the court's warrant.

He is scheduled to be back in court July 18.

Moore was warned by the court and allowed to remain free in May after probation officials said that he made unauthorized trips outside of his residence while under electronic monitoring.

The murder is one of three cases against Moore in local court.

He is currently awaiting trial in connection with a drive-by shooting that sent another man to the hospital in 2020.

In the third case, prosecutors alleged that Moore had sexual relations with a minor who was under 16 around December 2016 and January 2017.