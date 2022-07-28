One of the men accused of killing Navy veteran Adam James Messier was denied his request to be released from the Department of Corrections prison.

Curtis James Blas appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

Defense attorney Terence Timblin said Blas has a statutory right to make the request, adding that it was pointed out during the hearing that Blas has no prior record and that his co-defendants, who face more serious charges, have since been released.

Trial is set for Dec. 5.

Blas, Donavan Elliott, Alianza Carriaga and Brandon James Flaherty were indicted on charges of murder. Carriaga additionally faces a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Remains found years later

Messier was reported missing in September 2017. Police located his remains at a ranch area in Yigo on Oct. 28, 2021.

Flaherty's family owns Tumon Horizon Condominiums where an attack on Messier allegedly occurred before his death.

He is accused of holding Messier down as Carriaga and Blas beat and strangled him.

The men told investigators that they disposed of the body in a large trash bag, documents state.