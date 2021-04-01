Murder defendant Juan Faisao Mendiola, 57, was denied his request to lower his $100,000 cash bail, as well as his request to be released by the Department of Corrections to a third party custodian and under the electronic monitoring program.

Mendiola stands accused in the shooting death of 45-year-old Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr.

"Considering the nature of the crimes charged, the court is concerned that defendant's release on personal recognizance or EMP will not reasonably assure defendant's appearance and that his release may endanger others in the community," said Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena in his decision and order filed March 26.

Lamorena also ruled that the $100,000 is not excessive.

The defense had argued that keeping Mendiola confined by DOC endangers him from COVID-19 exposure.

He faces charges of murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, each with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Rios' death was ruled a homicide.

He was found shot dead on May 4, 2020, inside a unit at the Taitano Apartments along J.A. Camacho Street in Mongmong. Mendiola and Rios had been arguing inside the apartment when the shooting occurred, court documents state.

Mendiola allegedly told police that Rios lunged at him with a knife when he pulled the trigger.