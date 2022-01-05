Defense attorneys are arguing that murder defendant John Mike Muliaga’s role in the death of Marine veteran Jaron "JC" Weilbacher was minimal, and that the government only has enough proof to charge him with simple misdemeanor assault.

Muliaga, along with his cousin Fiatuagaluia Ahkee, were indicted after being accused of participating in an Oct. 9 fight in Tamuning that resulted in Weilbacher's death.

Muliaga appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Tuesday asking to be released from prison and placed on electronic monitoring.

“It was something that was spontaneous. He was not the instigator. He was in the nearby area. He went to assist his (cousin) who was involved. His actions were minimal. All government witnesses indicate that as well,” said attorney Peter Santos of the Alternate Public Defenders. “This is one of those cases where in the beginning there was a fog that not everybody knew what was going on until the dust settled … Muliaga was identified as someone who slapped the victim after being assaulted himself. He doesn’t pose a threat to the victim’s family or the community at large.”

Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto disagreed, telling the court that the victim’s parents oppose Muliaga's release.

She said prosecutors have surveillance video and witness testimony that prove Muliaga allegedly hit Weilbacher and continued to hit him even after he fell to the ground.

Canto said the government recommends that, should the court grant Muliaga's request, he be released to third-party custodians.

The hearing was continued to allow defense more time to secure third-party custodians.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 13.

Weilbacher died from a contusion to the front and the back of his head, according to the forensic examiner that performed the autopsy.

Muliaga has since pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, aggravated assault and assault.

Co-actor Ahkee pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.