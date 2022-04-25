A man indicted in connection to the 2021 shooting death of 40-year-old Jerrick Unchangco in Dededo wants a Superior Court of Guam judge to dismiss his case.

Defendant Larry James Pangelinan Gagan, 38, appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

Defense attorney Samul Teker told the court that they were actively negotiating a plea deal with the government.

But Teker added that he will be filing a motion to dismiss the case.

Defense did not detail the reason that Gagan wants the case to be tossed.

Gagan is scheduled to appear back in court on June 27.

Allegations

He faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, along with a special allegation of possession of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without a valid firearms identification card as a third-degree felony, and possession/ownership of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

Gagan was a public-school aide at the time of the alleged shooting, Post files state.

According to court documents, the victim had become homeless and asked the defendant for a place to live.

On Jan. 24, witnesses told police, Unchangco began arguing with others at the home and started to fight a man who had been visiting the residence.

During the argument, Gagan allegedly appeared from behind and shot Unchangco once in the back before fleeing the scene.

Unchangco was found on a bed inside Gagan's Dededo home along Ysengsong Road with a single gunshot wound to his back, documents state.