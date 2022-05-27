A man accused in the deadly stabbing of 54-year-old Arthur Wakuk is negotiating a plea deal with the government that could land him a seven- to 15-year sentencing range in prison.

Ronat Chutaro, 26, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte on Thursday.

Defense attorney Samuel Teker told the court that they are finalizing the plea deal.

“He says he wants more time to think about it,” Teker said.

Chutaro faces charges of murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony.

Teker said Chutaro could face a range of seven to 15 years in prison.

If the parties are unable to finalize the agreement, then Chutaro will head to trial on June 2.

In December 2020, Chutaro told investigators that Wakuk attempted to hit him with his car and attacked him first with a knife before he took the knife away and stabbed Wakuk, court documents state.

Wakuk died a few days later at Guam Memorial Hospital.

Chutaro was on the run from authorities before he was captured by police on Dec 25, 2020.