The jury in the murder trial against Rudy Fegurgur Quinata will begin to deliberate after they hear the parties present closing arguments in the Superior Court of Guam on Monday.

Quinata’s attorney Peter Santos wanted the court to dismiss the charges of murder and aggravated assault along with possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony after the prosecution rested its case in chief.

Santos contends the government failed to prove that Quinata killed former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez.

“There is no physical evidence pointing to Mr. Quinata as being involved in the murder of Mr. Sanchez. There is no testimonial evidence that Mr. Quinata ever assaulted or in any way harmed Mr. Sanchez,” Santos said. “What we do have is evidence that they spoke and knew each other, that they giggled and joked. Evidence has been brought out during this trial that Joyner Sked was a wild card, aggressive, and physically abused Rudy.”

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas opposed the request.

“Mr. Santos says there is no physical evidence. And that there is no eyewitness. I suppose someone could say that. But there is physical evidence. You have the victim in the defendant’s house dead. You have the victim inside the defendant’s house that is locked from the outside. You have evidence of what looks like a struggle that occurred outside," Rapadas said. “We have a witness who heard Rudy yell an expletive and then some yelling that occurred at the house. This witness identified the voice of Rudy’s and Rudy’s alone.”

Rapadas also recalled for the court testimony where a witness who saw Quinata in Barrigada last April heard the defendant state that he wanted to turn himself in to police.

“There is evidence where he had conscious of guilt where he wants to turn himself in for the murder of Daniel Sanchez. While there is no eyewitness at this point, except the defendant himself, there is a lot of physical evidence pointing to the defendant,” he said. “We believe the people have the evidence necessary and required to move this case forward before the jury.”

Defense made an additional push to have the case dismissed.

“Mr. Rapadas said Mr. Quinata wanted to turn himself in for the murder of Mr. Sanchez. That is not true. That was never brought out. It was always brought out that he wanted to turn himself in,” Santos said. “There is nothing here that points to Mr. Quinata. The government didn’t fully investigate this case.”

The defense contends Sked, who was convicted of murder last month for killing Sanchez, acted alone.

Judge Vernon Perez denied the request for acquittal and told the parties that he would let the jury decide Quinata’s fate.

The defense also rested Thursday after calling several witnesses to testify.

Unlike Sked, Quinata did not tell the jury his side of the story on the witness stand.

Sanchez was found dead inside Quinata’s Humåtak shack last April with multiple blows to the head and 23 stab wounds, Post files state.