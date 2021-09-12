A man accused in the disappearance and killing of Michael Castro, 27, wants to be released from the Department of Corrections.

Troy Ryan Damian, 32, appeared before Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday in the Superior Court of Guam hoping to be released to the custody of his family members.

He has since pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and murder charges.

Assistant Attorney General Jeremiah Luther told the court that it would not be appropriate to release Damian to third-party custodians.

Cenzon ordered defense attorney Joseph Razzano to complete the application with Adult Probation Services to have Damian placed under electronic monitoring if she were to grant his request to get out of prison.

Damian is scheduled to return to court at a later date to find out if his request is approved.

Damian and Nicholas Moore were charged in connection with the murder of Castro.

Investigators have not yet located Castro’s body.