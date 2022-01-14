A man accused of murder in the death of Marine veteran Jaron "JC" Weilbacher will be released from jail on Friday afternoon.

John Mike Muliaga appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Thursday where the court granted his request to be released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

The 22-year-old will be placed on electronic monitoring and under house arrest. He will also be watched by two third-party custodians at a residence in Talo’fo’fo.

“One of (the third-party custodians) is going to be with you 24 hours a day. Understand that the device they are going to put on you tells me where you are standing down to the square foot. It tells me if you are walking, if you are in a car, or you are standing still. It tells me this information 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you step outside of the area you are supposed to be, an alarm will go off silently and the Guam Police Department will come to arrest you. If you cut the device, an alarm will go off and GPD will come get you. If you do not charge the device, an alarm will go off and law enforcement will come get you. Do you understand?” said Quan.

“Yes, sir,” Muliaga said.

“Do not test the technology. Others have tried. They have all failed. You will fail. Do you understand me?” Quan said.

“Yes, your honor,” Muliaga said.

“Keep in mind that your conduct will impact the third-party custodians and they could go to jail, too,” Quan said.

Prosecutors told the court that the victim’s family continues to oppose his release.

“You will not contact the family of the alleged victim. Do you understand?” said Quan.

“Yes, your honor,” Muliaga said.

“Mr. Muliaga, comply with my orders or I will not hesitate to put you back in jail. Do you understand?” Quan said.

“Heard you loud and clear, your honor,” Muliaga said

Muliaga and his cousin Fiatuagaluia Ahkee, 31, were indicted after being accused of participating in an Oct. 9 fight in Tamuning that resulted in Weilbacher's death.

Weilbacher died from a contusion to the front and the back of his head, according to the forensic examiner that performed the autopsy.

Muliaga has since pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, aggravated assault and assault.

Ahkee, a U.S. Army soldier stationed on Andersen Air Force Base, pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault. He has since been released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond and placed under house arrest.

The cousins were ordered to have no contact with each other as well.