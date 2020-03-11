Brandon Michael Acosta, 25, who is undergoing trial in the Superior Court of Guam in the 2018 death of 15-year-old Timicca Nauta, wants some of the charges against him dismissed before a jury begins deliberations.

"It is our position that legally several of the charges cannot be sustained and should be dismissed before it ever reaches the jury," said Acosta's attorney, William Pole. "Some of these issues will be a first impression for Guam, so these will be very important issues that could end up going to the Supreme Court, depending on the outcome."

Pole declined to disclose the specific charges the defense wants tossed out until the motions are filed with the court and the prosecution receives them. He said the motions would be filed today.

Acosta is charged with four counts of aggravated murder; three counts of murder; two counts each of first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct; home invasion; aggravated assault; and burglary. The charges include a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.

The defense has yet to confirm whether Acosta will testify.

"The defendant has a right to testify, but we have a Fifth Amendment right to remain silent," he said. "Whether or not we will add additional witnesses, we will determine at that time."

During Day 6 of trial before Judge Vernon Perez, the prosecution rested its case after calling several witnesses to testify on Tuesday.

One witness who will not be taking the stand is the inmate Acosta allegedly confided in at the Department of Corrections. That information was given to police, who then charged Acosta with the teen's murder.

The Guam Daily Post has confirmed the inmate refused to testify at Acosta's trial.

Final witnesses

Among the prosecution's final witnesses was Tamara Rosario, the mother of Acosta's five children. She testified that she was in Las Vegas when she got a call from Acosta about Nauta's death. The couple have been separated but kept in contact through social media.

"He asked me if I spoke to MJ, because there was police officers at where my brother was staying," said Rosario. "I said no. I asked if he could go and check."

MJ – Marvin Muna – is Rosario's brother. He was living on the Nauta property at the time.

Rosario said she asked Acosta if he knew what happened, but she testified that he did not respond.

It was through her other brother, Brandon Muna, who also lived on the Nauta property that year, that she learned more information.

"He told me how they found the body," she said. "That she was bent over and her finger almost cut off."

Rosario said she then told Acosta that she heard someone had been stabbed.

Marvin Muna: 'I heard everyone yelling'

Marvin Muna, who said his common-law wife is Nauta's first cousin, testified that on June 15, 2018, he asked Acosta to take him to cash his check from work. He said he later picked up a blower and water-blaster from Acosta that day. Those items were reportedly stolen, as Acosta has since been convicted in a separate case of burglarizing homes along Chalan Koda around the same time the murder occurred.

Marvin Muna said he went to sleep late that day and woke up around 7 a.m. the following morning.

"I heard everyone yelling. I went to go check at Timicca's house," he said. "I peaked in. I saw the top of her head with blood, and blood all over the wall."

He said he never spoke to his family or to Acosta about what he saw inside the girl's shack.

Brandon Muna: 'I couldn't believe it'

Marvin Muna's brother Brandon Muna testified that Marvin woke him up early that morning.

"My brother woke me up and told me something happened to Timicca," Brandon Muna said. "I couldn't believe it until I finally saw with my own eyes – everybody crying outside in front of Timicca's shack."

He said he asked the girl's grandmother, Salomae Nauta, what had happened to Timicca, and he testified that Salomae Nauta said Timicca Nauta had died.

It's unclear if the defense plans to recall any of the prosecution's witnesses.

Judge Perez told the jury the trial would continue on March 16 after he rules on the defense's latest motion.