A Superior Court of Guam jury will begin deliberating to determine if Juan Faisao Mendiola, 57, intentionally killed 45-year-old Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr. or shot him out of self-defense.

The jury was shown a reenactment video that investigators created with Mendiola to showcase what occurred in the moments leading up to the deadly shooting on May 4, 2020, at an apartment in Mongmong.

“Every human deserves an opportunity for life,” said Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown during Thursday’s closing arguments. “Mr. Rios did not have that opportunity. His humanity was taken away.

Brown also showed the jury an image taken from the autopsy of the gunshot wound on Rios’ back.

The prosecutor's closing statements were mostly inaudible during the virtual stream and a loud clicking noise drowned out most his arguments.

“This case is about choices,” said defense attorney Joseph Razzano. “Juan Mendiola chose to help (the witness). She testified that he helped her with money, food items, her daily care. He was caring for her. They had a relationship. They had a friendship…Juan’s only purpose to go to her house that morning was to go fishing. There is no evidence brought by the government that contradicts that.”

The defense continued to argue self-defense.

“The only evidence brought to you by the government was that (Rios) picks up the knife and presents it to Juan,” he said. “He doesn’t have anything to hide. He didn’t kill or murder Peter Rios. He was acting in self-defense.

He told the jury during closing arguments that Mendiola told Rios that he did not want any trouble. He also noted that the autopsy revealed that Rios was high on methamphetamine.

“The government says that he provoked Mr. Rios. Where’s that evidence?” Razzano said. “You will decide the facts and make the determination beyond a reasonable doubt what happened that day…Mr. Mendiola chose to survive and because he chose to survive there is only one verdict you can bring and that is not guilty.”

Brown argued against the claim that Mendiola was trying to protect himself.

“Self-defense ended when he was told he could not come in. Self-defense ended when he ran down to the car to get the gun. Self-defense ended when there was a standoff. Self-defense ended when the third shot was fired,” Brown said. “That’s not how self-defense works. That’s how murder works. At some point, this was an execution and not self-defense.”

The jury will be given instructions by the court on Friday afternoon before they begin deliberations.

Rios was found shot dead inside a unit at the Taitano Apartments along J.A. Camacho Street in Mongmong. Mendiola and Rios had been arguing inside the apartment when the shooting occurred, court documents state.

Mendiola allegedly told police that Rios lunged at him with a knife when he pulled the trigger.

Prior to closing arguments, Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena denied Mendiola’s request for a mistrial. The defense argued the court provided limited public access to the trial, as it is only being streamed from the Supreme Court to the judge’s courtroom due to COVID-19 restrictions. Razzano asked the court to vacate the trial ahead of closing arguments, as he contends there were audio issues throughout the hearing.