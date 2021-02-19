Murder and rape defendant Katner Herry is still trying to settle on an attorney so he can take his case to trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Herry appeared before Judge Anita Sukola on Wednesday.

Newly court-appointed defense attorney Douglas Moylan said after reviewing the case that he could potentially have a conflict.

The court gave him until next week to determine if he would have to withdraw from the case.

Herry is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated assault and strangulation in connection with a January 2020 death in Toto.

Court documents state the suspect and victim are cousins.

The victim was found beaten to death along a closed-off road in Toto.

Autopsy results showed the victim, Luciana Polly, had died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Herry has told police he was asleep when Polly woke him up by pouring beer on him.

He got upset and allegedly punched Polly several times in the face. He said he blacked out while chasing Polly toward Ramirez Street and could not remember what happened next. He did, however, state that he "killed Polly," according to court documents filed by the prosecution.

Polly's partially clothed body was found by children playing in the area.