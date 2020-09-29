A man charged with raping and killing a 37-year-old woman in Toto in January will have to wait until the end of the year to possibly find out when his case could go to trial.

Defendant Katner Herry appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Monday.

As part of the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the Judiciary of Guam announced recently that all criminal and civil jury trials scheduled to be heard between Aug. 21 and Nov. 30 are postponed and shall not be heard before Dec. 1.

It was said in court that Herry’s case will have to wait until the judge can schedule a trial date.

The prosecution is also reviewing a defense motion to withdraw as counsel due to a conflict.

Herry is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 7.

Herry is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated assault and strangulation in connection with the January death in Toto.

Court documents state the suspect and victim are cousins.

On Jan. 25, the victim was found beaten to death along a closed-off road in Toto.

Autopsy results show Luciana Polly died of multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

Herry has told police he was asleep when Polly woke him up by pouring beer on him.

Herry then got upset and allegedly punched Polly several times in the face. He said he blacked out while chasing Polly toward Ramirez Street and could not remember what happened next. He did, however, stated he "killed Polly," court documents filed by the prosecution state.

Polly’s partially clothed body was found by children who were playing in the area.