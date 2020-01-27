Murder suspect charged, told police he blacked out

Katner Herry, 25, told police he blacked out when he chased after the victim, 37-year-old Luciana Polly, and allegedly killed her along Ramirez street in Toto Saturday night.

Herry has been charged with murder as a first degree felony and aggravated assault as a second degree felony.

According to court documents, Herry told police he was in a relationship with Polly and that the couple had sex that morning.

Herry said he fell asleep while waiting for Polly outside of a local gas station. He told authorities that Polly woke him up by pouring beer on him, documents state.

He got upset and allegedly punched her several times in the face. Herry said he blacked out while chasing after Polly and couldn’t remember what else occurred. He admitted that he “killed Polly,” documents state.

Polly’s body was found in a grassy area of Ramirez street. Police noted she did not have on any pants and her shirt and bra had been pulled up around her neck, documents state.

She has severe bruising and massive swelling to her face. Her eyes were also completed swollen shut, documents state.

Investigators were able to identify the victim through video surveillance taken from a business along Route 8, police said. The video showed the couple together prior to the alleged murder.

A witness was able to help officers identify the suspect. Police noticed blood on the door knob to the suspect’s residence, documents state. Officers noted the suspect had visible abrasions and swelling to his knuckles as well as a scratch underneath his eye.