Murder defendant Anthony Gregory Mendiola is claiming self-defense at the time he allegedly shot and killed 37-year-old Joseph Michael Zamora inside Mendiola's Agana Heights home.

Mendiola, also known as Ton, is being held on $50,000 cash bail. He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Thursday.

“This is black and white, castle doctrine,” said defense attorney Joseph McDonald. “The police had taken a report and the victim was not invited to the premises.”

McDonald contends Mendiola is immune from being prosecuted.

Zamora was found lying face down in a pool of blood inside Mendiola’s home located along Tutujan Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

“I understand Mr. Mendiola is employed, I understand he does not have criminal history that we are aware of,” said Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown. “Someone’s life was cut way too short due to the actions of Mr. Mendiola and what makes the case even more egregious is the murder weapon still was unregistered, … then he uses it to shoot somebody.”

The prosecution argued castle doctrine does not apply to his case.

“The castle doctrine does require that the entry by the intruder be forceful,” Brown said. “The defendant was outside his home before the victim entered the home and the defendant followed him into the house. The defendant then picked up a firearm at some point and shot the individual in the back.”

Witnesses told police Mendiola and Zamora were seen arguing in front of the residence before both went inside and shots rang out, court documents state.

Brown said the defense should file something in writing to be argued at a later court hearing.

The defense contends the case against Mendiola should be tossed out for other reasons.

“There is nothing in the declaration to show the time of which Mr. Mendiola was taken into custody. Mr. Mendiola has been in custody for more than 48 hours, … his rights are being violated as we speak,” McDonald said. “Any firearm they found was not on his possession. So, it looks like these charges must not be brought (against him), Judge.”

However, the prosecution said in court on Thursday afternoon that the 48-hour time frame had not expired, as Mendiola was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Brown also said in court that a witness saw the defendant with a rifle.

“We also know that the firearm was found inside the house thereafter and if you connect those dots, it’s very clear this man used that same firearm to fire those three shots,” Brown said.

Judge Sison granted the prosecution's recommendation to keep Mendiola in prison until he can post $50,000 cash bail.

“At this time, I am going to find there is probable cause to support all of these charges,” said Sison. “The case against you is going to proceed.”

Mendiola is scheduled to appear back in court on July 2 before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

‘I shot him’

Mendiola was charged with murder as a first-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony; possession of a firearm without a valid firearms identification card as a third-degree felony and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

“He’s inside, I shot him,” Mendiola allegedly told responding police officers.

According to court documents, a witness told police the pair were arguing before both had gone inside the home.

The witness suddenly heard the sound of three gunshots going off before Mendiola was then seen exiting the home with a black rifle, documents state.

Police officers who responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday approached Mendiola. He was spotted sitting outside, on one side of the home.

He told police that he fought with Zamora and that he had filed a complaint against him, adding that Zamora was not supposed to be there, documents state.

Mendiola filed the complaint against Zamora in August 2019 for record purposes, documents state. Zamora was previously living at Mendiola's home and Mendiola no longer wanted him there.

Zamora was found dead with a gunshot wound to his back and a separate wound on his inner arm, documents state.

Officers searched the home and found a 9 mm Feather AT-9 rifle along with expended shell casings, documents state. Additionally, authorities checked their records and learned that Mendiola did not have a valid firearms ID card and that the weapons were not registered under his name.