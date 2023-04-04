Murder suspect declines plea negotiation

A man charged with murder in connection to an August 2022 stabbing has declined to continue negotiating with the prosecution after receiving a plea offer.

On Monday morning in the Superior Court of Guam, five men charged over their alleged involvement in the death of Kifirston Aiken appeared before Judge Vernon Perez.

The five defendants – Samson Shapucy, Alison Joe, Cyrus Mathias, Dero Isty and L-Son Joe – and their attorneys took turns in updating Judge Perez, who scheduled their trial to begin in May.

Shapucy, who faces the most serious charge of murder, was present with his lawyer, Terrence Timblin, who said they had received an offer from the Office of the Attorney General but that Shapucy declined it. Timblin said he then suggested Shapucy give a counteroffer, which he also declined.

“As far as I know, we're headed to trial,” said Timblin.

As for the four other men, who were all charged with aggravated assault, each of their attorneys, when asked, said they are still waiting to receive an offer from the government.

In addition to saying they are awaiting an offer, Mathias' attorney, Anthony Perez, briefly argued on a motion to dismiss his client's “duplicitous” charges.

Anthony Perez argued Mathias was charged with both “recklessly causing serious bodily injury, and attempting to seriously cause bodily injury,” which makes it a “defective indictment.”

The judge, despite the prosecution not filing a response to Mathias' motion, said he was not inclined to grant the dismissal.

Concluding the hearing, the judge called for another hearing to be held May 9 – before the May 17 trial start date.

Shapucy, Mathias, Isty, L-Son Joe and Alison Joe were all charged in connection to the August 2022 stabbing of Aiken after a viral video captured the incident, according to Post files.