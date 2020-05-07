Murder suspect held on $100K bail

The plan was to go fishing.

When 56-year-old Juan Faisao Mendiola showed up at the Taitano Apartments in Mongmong on Monday morning, he had with him his fishing rod. He had planned to invite a woman, who had been intimate with him in the past, to go fishing when the tragedy unfolded.

Mendiola, also known as John, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 45-year-old Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr. on Monday.

Mendiola has been charged with murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony.

He's being held on $100,000 bail.

Each charge against him includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, Mendiola knocked on the door to the apartment several times, asking to go inside. However, Rios repeatedly refused to let him in, according to court documents.

Mendiola told officers he was afraid of Rios, whom Mendiola reportedly described to authorities as being “violent, younger, bigger and stronger” than him.

After Rios' repeated refusals to let him in, Mendiola went to his car to grab a gun that was concealed inside a small black bag. He went back upstairs to the apartment. Another visitor had shown up at that time to check on her friend and was let into the apartment unit. Mendiola followed behind, documents state.

Rios then grabbed a knife and the two men argued about Mendiola being at the apartment.

Mendiola pulled out the gun and told Rios that he didn’t want any trouble and that he just wanted to take the woman living in the apartment out fishing, court documents state. The woman in the bedroom was sleeping.

Mendiola told police that Rios then lunged at him with the knife and that he responded by shooting once and hitting Rios in the chest, documents state.

Rios stumbled backward as Mendiola tried to maneuver his way around him. That’s when Mendiola claims Rios tried to swing the knife at him but missed.

He allegedly told investigators that he shot Rios a second time on his left lower back area.

Rios was found on the living room floor on his knees, with his upper body hunched over a pool of blood below his stomach and a knife underneath him, documents state.

When medics arrived at the scene, Rios had died, documents state.

'I told you not to f*** with me!'

Multiple witnesses heard loud sounds and gunfire that Monday morning.

Guam police responded to the scene along J.A. Camacho Street in Mongmong around 7 a.m.

The visitor, whom Mendiola apparently followed into the apartment, told officers she went straight into the bedroom where her friend was asleep, documents state.

She tried to wake her up but had no luck. That’s when she recalled hearing Mendiola and Rios shouting and arguing with each other in the living room, documents state.

The witness then told police she walked out to find Mendiola holding a gun and Rios holding a knife.

She yelled for them to stop when Mendiola suddenly shot Rios in the chest, documents state.

The witness panicked and ran out of the apartment and down the stairs, as she heard Mendiola say, “I told you not to f** with me!” and heard another gunshot go off.

The witness said she also heard her friend yelling and later saw her running down the stairs and away from the apartment, documents state.

Her friend, who was living in the apartment, told police that Mendiola was a family friend whom she had been intimate with in the past, documents state.

She told authorities they would often argue. She also said she was afraid of Mendiola, as he had slapped her face a few days prior, documents state.

The woman also told investigators that Rios showed up to her door on or about April 30 after being released from prison and was venting to her about his ex-girlfriend. She allowed Rios to stay with her and he slept in the living room, documents state.

Investigators learned Rios had obtained a firearm on May 1 or 2 and planned to kill his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, documents state.

Mendiola is being held under Department of Corrections custody.

Additionally, police arrested his wife, 59-year-old Mary Chargualaf Mendiola, on a charge of hindering apprehension. Investigators confirmed GPD's Special Operations Division officers found Juan Mendiola with his wife in Barrigada on Tuesday.

Criminal past

According to prison records, Mendiola was arrested April 20 on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, assault on a police officer, attempted escape and terrorizing.

He was also arrested on Jan. 1 of this year on charges of illegal possession of a controlled substance.