Larry James Pangelinan Gagan, 37, is being held in prison on a $250,000 cash bail in connection with the deadly shooting of Jerrick Unchangco, 40.

“The defendant does pose a danger to the community,” said Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas during a hearing before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

Defense attorney Samuel Teker said he spoke to the suspect’s family.

“They don’t want me to argue for his release at this point in time. They think he is better off where he is right now,” said Teker, who had asked that his client’s bail be reduced to $50,000.

The court denied that request.

Teker also told the court that he plans to invoke the Castle Doctrine defense, as Gagan allegedly told police he was trying to defend his family when he shot Unchango in the back.

It was said in court that Gagan has two DUI convictions from 2004.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 5.

Gagan was charged with murder as a first-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without a valid identification card as a third-degree felony, and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

The suspect and the victim were close friends.

Witnesses told police that Unchangco began arguing with others at the home and started to fight a man who had been visiting the residence on Sunday, documents state.

During the argument, Gagan appeared from behind and allegedly shot Unchangco once in the back before he fled the scene.

Unchangco was found on a bed inside Gagan's Dededo home along Ysengsong Road with a single gunshot wound to his back, documents state. The victim was homeless and was allowed to park his car at the Gagan residence and use facilities at the house, court papers state.