The school aide who was charged in the deadly shooting of his close friend, 40-year-old Jerrick Unchangco, has been indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

Larry James Pangelinan Gagan, 37, was indicted on charges of murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also indicted on charges of possession of a firearm without a valid firearms identification card as a third-degree felony and possession/ownership of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

He is scheduled to answer to the charges before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Feb. 10.

Gagan, a school aide with the Guam Department of Education since 2008, is being held on $250,000 cash bail.

Through the course of their interviews, police learned the victim and the defendants were close friends, according to the prosecution in court documents. About a year earlier, the victim had become homeless and asked the defendant for a place to live.

Gagan allowed Unchangco to park his vehicle in front of the defendant's family property in Dededo where he could sleep and use the facilities in the home and join them for meals, court papers state.

On Jan. 24, witnesses told police that Unchangco began arguing with others at the home and started to fight a man who had been visiting the residence.

During the argument, Gagan appeared from behind and allegedly shot Unchangco once in the back before he fled the scene.

Unchangco was found on a bed inside Gagan's Dededo home along Ysengsong Road with a single gunshot wound to his back, documents state.