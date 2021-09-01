Murder suspect Juan Mendiola wants new trial

The man on trial in the shooting death of 45-year-old Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr. wants a new jury to be selected and arguments to be made again in the criminal case against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Both parties in the case against Juan Faisao Mendiola, 57, rested their case on Tuesday.

The trial is being held in the Supreme Court of Guam courtroom and was streamed into the presiding judge’s court and into the Judiciary of Guam atrium for the public to view due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, defense attorneys Joseph Razzano and Joshua Walsh contend blocking access to the same courtroom where the trial is being held in violates Mendiola’s right to a public trial.

The defense argues “the deficient live transmission prevents the public from watching the case for irregularities,” the motion for a new trial stated.

Additionally, the defendant’s family reported having issues hearing the beginning of the murder trial from the live stream.

During The Guam Daily Post’s coverage of opening statements last week, a portion of the hearing was inaudible and muffled before the court staff corrected the issue.

"This is a case about self-defense used against a man, Peter Rios, who attacked another man with a knife," said attorney Walsh during opening statements.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown opposed the request for a new trial.

“The current system is not perfect but it is the best compromise available aside from shutting down all trials which is a far greater attack on constitutional liberties,” said Brown in his opposition.

Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena will hear arguments on Mendiola’s request on Thursday morning. He said if denied, then the parties will continue with closing arguments that afternoon.

Mendiola did not testify during his trial. The defense also decided not to call up any witnesses to the stand, but showed the jury members the knife that Rios reportedly had at the scene.

On May 4, 2020, Rios was found shot dead inside a unit at the Taitano Apartments along J.A. Camacho Street in Mongmong. Mendiola and Rios had been arguing inside the apartment when the shooting occurred, court documents state.

Mendiola allegedly told police that Rios lunged at him with a knife when he pulled the trigger.