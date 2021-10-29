Murder suspect released from jail a day after remains found

Murder suspect Troy Ryan Damian has been released from jail and placed under house arrest.

Damian’s release comes a day after police investigators located remains in Yigo that they believe are Michael Castro's.

Castro was last seen on Oct. 29, 2020.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon signed the release order on Thursday.

Damian was released to third-party custodians and placed on electronic monitoring.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family and with his co-defendant Nicholas Wayne Moore.

Both Damian and Moore face charges of aggravated murder.

Damian is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 19.

There's no word if Damian is negotiating a plea deal with the government.

The Post has confirmed Damian was released temporarily into police custody on Wednesday morning. He went with officers to a remote jungle area in Yigo where the remains believed to be Castro’s were found in a container.

A forensic examination will be performed to confirm the identity of the remains.

Police were seen retrieving a drum and marking it with crime scene tape during the discovery of the remains. Castro's parents were called to the site and were seen thanking investigators for their efforts.

Castro was shot in his car on Oct. 30, 2020, according to documents filed by authorities.

“DNA testing further indicated the blood found in the victim’s vehicle and the blood later found on the pistol matched the DNA of (Castro)," the court documents state.

The victim's vehicle was found in the compound of a business being run by Moore's father.

Soon after his arrest, Moore posted $1 million bail in July.

He and Castro were acquaintances, according to court documents.

Moore is under electronic monitoring and must not leave a residence on Aguilar Street in Yona without informing authorities, according to the conditions of his release.

The defense had argued shortly after Moore's arrest that the prosecution has not shown there is a body to tie Moore to a murder.