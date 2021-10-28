Murder suspect released from jail after victim’s remains found

Murder suspect Troy Ryan Damian has been released from jail and placed under house arrest.

Damian’s release comes a day after police investigators located remains in Yigo that they strongly believe are Michael Castro's.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon signed the release order on Thursday.

Damian was also released to third party custodians and placed on electronic monitoring.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family and with his co-defendant Nicholas Wayne Moore.

Both face charges of aggravated murder.

Damian is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 19.

There's no word yet if he is negotiating a plea deal with the government.

Castro was last seen on Oct. 29, 2020.

The Post has confirmed Damian was temporarily released to GPD custody on Wednesday morning. He went with officers to a remote jungle area in Yigo where remains believed to be Castro’s were found in a container.

A forensic examination will be performed to confirm the identity of the remains.

Castro was shot in his car on Oct. 30, 2020, according to documents filed by authorities.

“DNA testing further indicated the blood found in the victim’s vehicle and the blood later found on the pistol matched the DNA of (Castro)," according to the court documents.

The victim's vehicle was found in the compound of a business being run by Moore's father.